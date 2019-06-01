Bonnie M. Ryan, 62, of Rotterdam passed away in the early morning on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born in Niskayuna on January 4, 1957, a daughter of Clarence and Barbara Olsen. She attended local schools and graduated from Niskayuna High School Class of 1975. She was employed at the Oxygen Enrichment Company in Schenectady. She then worked for the billing department at Albany Medical Center for many years before retiring due to her illness. Bonnie was an excellent bowler. She loved the Yankees, her cats, and in her younger years, enjoyed camping with her family. She loved to be present for all her children's sporting events, but most of all she enjoyed being a grandmother and loving mother and wife. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, James. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Lawrence T. Ryan of Rotterdam; a son, Paul T. Ryan and his fiance, Sarah Adamo of Troy; and her daughter, Kelly M. McCarthy (Mike) of Delmar; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Ryan McCarthy; three sisters, Betsy Bollten (Richard) Scotia, Debra Countermine (Richard) Rexford, Nancy Mahan (Brian Cuoccio) Colonie and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie's family wishes to thank the second floor ICU nurses at Ellis Hospital for their dedication and care to Bonnie and her family. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Memorial donations may be made to the in Bonnie's memory. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary