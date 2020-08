Boyd E. Rose, Jr., 84, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. Boyd was born in Schenectady and was a lifelong area resident. He proudly served in the US Army and then worked as a draftsman for an architectural firm for many years. Boyd is survived by his children: Boyd E. Rose, III, Joyce Marie Rose, Michelle Moore and Michael Rose and many grand and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.



