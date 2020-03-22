|
|
Braden Kressner, 22, of Wilton, NY, passed away after a brief medical battle on March 16, 2020. Braden was predeceased by his maternal Grandfather, Richard Veglia of Schenectady and his paternal Grandmother, Jutta Kressner of Saratoga. Braden is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Michele Kressner of Wilton, his sister Katherine, his maternal Grandmother Karen Veglia of Wilton, paternal Grandfather Roy Kressner of Saratoga, Uncle Carl (Joanne) Veglia of Schenectady, Aunt Sherri (Tom) Collins of Ballston Spa, Aunt Deanne (Tony) Annechino of Rochester, Uncle Gary (Sandy) Kressner of Colorado Springs, 6 beloved cousins and a large extended family. All of whom he loved completely and dearly. Braden was a two time liver transplant survivor. He had his first transplant when he was just 14 weeks old, with his Mother as donor. At the time he was the youngest person to receive a liver transplant in the very new world of living donor transplantation. His journey was covered by NBC news NYC, several newspapers, and all of the local news stations. His second transplant came when he was just about to turn 4. Over the years Braden endured many procedures, tests, surgeries, setbacks and recoveries. He went through all of this with a smile on his face and love in his heart. He faced each situation with a steady resolve to get better and get on with it! Braden led a full and happy life. In school he was a member of the drama club, co- host of the video announcements, a member of the select choir, and the National Honor Society. Braden was presented with two scholarships at graduation. As a senior at Brockport College he was studying to be a teacher. Soon he would have been certified in Special Education 1-6 and Childhood Education 1-6. His plan was to immediately follow up with a Master's program in Health Education K-12. And to get his certificate in Early Childhood Birth – 2nd grade. He was passionate about teaching and could not wait to have a classroom of his own. Braden had a light that shown from within. He had a knack for making everyone feel included. He had an outrageous sense of humor with a million dollar smile. To know Braden was to love him. He loved horror movies, comedies, Domino's pizza and Dunkin coffee. He had many friends, but Jamieson Friauf, Dolan Towne and Thomas Carrieri were special, they were in his heart. He knew they would remain best friends all of their lives. There were many doctors in Braden's life, all who did their part to keep him with us. Dr. Laura LeCours of Wilton, and Dr. Stephen Lobritto of NY Presbyterian were Braden's primary doctors throughout his life. They kept him safe and healthy on a daily basis. We have never met finer practitioners and were truly blessed to have them in our corner. Over this difficult journey many of us begged and bargained with God and the Universe for more time with Braden. We were blessed with 22 years of borrowed time. Now we just need to learn how to live without him. Baden's last words on this earth were "I love you" and that was Braden. Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, services will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made in his name to his home away from home, Gavin Park and Rec., Wilton, where he was a camper, concession stand attendant, counselor, sports specialist, before and after school/camp counselor and buddy to many. Checks can be made out to Friends of Wilton Rec Inc. and mailed to 28 Palmer Terrace, Wilton NY 12831 Go in peace sweet Braden, you were loved. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020