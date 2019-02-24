Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford VanBuren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradford "Kodgee" VanBuren Jr.


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bradford "Kodgee" VanBuren Jr. Obituary
Bradford "Kodgee" VanBuren, Jr., 43, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1975 son of Bradford VanBuren, Sr. (Barbara) and the late Deborah Scott (Eric). Kodgee "Pretty Boy" enjoyed riding motorcycles, a good meal and was a devoted Yankee's fan. He was a former member of the Fuller Road volunteer fire department. He was very handy and had many scars from his projects. He was full of life, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Kodgee is survived by his children, Chloe VanBuren and Jakob VanBuren and their mother, Heidi Lovely, Angelina VanBuren, Makayla VanBuren, Brianna Benacquista; two grandchildren, Jo'Lina Rodriguez, Joseph Rodriguez; siblings, Natalie Wadley (Greg), Pamela VanBuren, Tara Milligan (Marcel), David Chaires, Shondora Scott, Zaire Royal, Melodie Atkinson (Brian); brother-in-law, Rob Jackson, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Kodgee's life will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to services. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
