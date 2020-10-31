Brandi Lee Tobin, 38, passed away suddenly on Monday October 26, 2020. A graduate of Albany High School she received her AAS degree in business administration from Bryant and Stratton in Albany. Brandi worked for the NYS OGS department for business administration. During her free time Brandi liked to do arts & crafts, particularly free hand sketching along with collecting, especially many different dream catchers. Brandi loved spending time with her son Jordi and her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas W. Tobin of Albany, her grandmother, Carol G. LaBombard of Ravena, her daughter, Bella Rose Tobin of Schenectady and her life partner, Marty Dockal of Schenectady. She is survived by her son Jordison William Tobin, mother Kim Marie Horan, sisters Marie Ginter, Charlene (Tommy) Marable, Michelle Tobin, brother Adam (Courtney) Tobin, immediate aunt Debra (Billy Baranowski) Lamberson and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private for immediate family only due to the pandemic. Thank you for respecting the family wishes. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.