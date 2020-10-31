1/
Brandi Lee Tobin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandi Lee Tobin, 38, passed away suddenly on Monday October 26, 2020. A graduate of Albany High School she received her AAS degree in business administration from Bryant and Stratton in Albany. Brandi worked for the NYS OGS department for business administration. During her free time Brandi liked to do arts & crafts, particularly free hand sketching along with collecting, especially many different dream catchers. Brandi loved spending time with her son Jordi and her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas W. Tobin of Albany, her grandmother, Carol G. LaBombard of Ravena, her daughter, Bella Rose Tobin of Schenectady and her life partner, Marty Dockal of Schenectady. She is survived by her son Jordison William Tobin, mother Kim Marie Horan, sisters Marie Ginter, Charlene (Tommy) Marable, Michelle Tobin, brother Adam (Courtney) Tobin, immediate aunt Debra (Billy Baranowski) Lamberson and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private for immediate family only due to the pandemic. Thank you for respecting the family wishes. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved