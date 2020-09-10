Brenda A. Oakes, 67, of Champlain Ave, died peacefully at Eddy Memorial, Troy, on Wednesday, September 9 2020, following a few years long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Oswego on January 11, 1953, daughter of the late William and Eleanor Smith, she was a graduate of Frontier Central School District. Brenda worked for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance for 23 years until retiring in 2016 and had also worked at Lindsey's Country Store in Halfmoon for nearly 10 years. At home, Brenda enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking for family/holiday dinners and loved dogs. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, David C. Oakes, whom she married on March 29, 1975, loving children Marcia(Rob) Oakes and Francis (Laurie) Oakes of Halfmoon, grandchildren Mercedes Himes, Hailey and Robbie Farley and Evan and Mason Oakes. Also survived by her siblings Cindy, David, Van, Sally, Brent and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Smitty and Rodney. Calling hours on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 with a funeral home service to follow at 3 p.m. Masks are required for entry and social distancing procedures will be in place. Those wishing to remember Brenda in a special way are asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Parkinson's Disease at Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Med Foundation, 43 New Scotland Avenue, MC 119, Albany, NY 12208-3478. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
for directions and to leave condolences, and share photos and special memories they have of Brenda.