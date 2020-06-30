Brenda Hulett passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at home. Born in Schenectady she was the daughter of late John and Helen Hulett, She had her own business Flowers by Brenda. Brenda was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her daughter Crystal Lapan and son Joey Carlino and granddaughters Felicia Carlino and Destiny Young; her fur baby Nancy. Her partner of 27 years Dave Santor brother Peter Hulett, John Hulett, Garry Hulett and her sisters Diana Rising, Judy Young man, Joann Ruiz, Suzanne Waterson, Bonnie Lewis along with her nieces and nephews. Precede sister Sharon Betgeron and Winnie Mohan. Private service. Morgan Funeral Home



