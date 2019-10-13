Home

Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1015
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
Brenda Regina Tsakanikas

Brenda Regina Tsakanikas Obituary
Brenda Regina Quick Tsakanikas, 56, passed away October 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Charles M. Quick, Sr. and the late Mary Jane (nee: Garhartt) Quick. Wife of John J. Tsakanikas. Mother of Ashley Lyn Hayes, Joseph Angel Quick and Richard L. Williams III. Grandmother of Chase D. "Manhattan" Morris and Autumn Lynn Martinez. Sister of Joy (William Marshall) Quick, Monica (the late William) Halfacre, Charlene (John) Lyons, Charles M. Quick, Jr. and Newton C. (the late Darlene) Quick III. Sister-in-law to Spiro T. Mikropoulos. Niece to James F. (Barbara) Quick and Thomas (Joanne) Garhartt. Brenda was also beloved by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews as well as by her fur-babies, Clyde John and Bleu Sapphire. Raised in Alplaus, NY and attended Niskayuna schools. Brenda was a caring, compassionate health care provider for a large portion of her adult life. She was a close and loyal friend for many and had a zest for life. Brenda was lovingly known by many as a "Spit-Fire." A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 pm, all at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
