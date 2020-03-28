|
Brenda, 73, of Schenectady, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Anderson, SC she leaves behind an adoring and loving husband of 54 years, David Snare. Two children, David Snare (Melissa), Hillary Snare (Omar), four granddaughters, Haleigh, Amber, Bethany and Melissa. Kim her "other daughter" and Vivi her granddaughter in heart. As well as other loving family members. Brenda was an amazing artist. She always dressed to impress. She returned to college in her 50's and graduated top of her class with 2 degrees. She worked for Atria Senior Living and traveled the country for their Engaged Life Program. Brenda always said "if you love what you do for a living, you never work a day in your life". Brenda had a special place in her heart for people who were food insecure and for animals. She also remained steadfast in her faith and loved God with every beat of her heart. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who have loved Brenda. We want to especially thank Samantha Kalisz who fought tirelessly to help Brenda stay well and DeVaughn Phillips who painstakingly cared for Brenda in her final days. Also thank you to all the medical professionals at Ellis Hospital, The Eddy and American Renal. The family requests that donations be made to the Animal Protective Society, Schenectady or to The Bridge Christian Church, Schenectady c/o the food pantry. Once the pandemic is over, we will celebrate Brenda's beautiful life. She will be missed.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020