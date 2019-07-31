|
|
Brett M. Cotton, 50, died way to young, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sunnyview Hospital. Brett was born in Schenectady to the late Robert H. Cotton, Sr. and Sally Nicklaw Cotton. He worked at Solid Surface Craftsman as a cabinet maker. Brett enjoyed golf, camping, traveling and most of all he loved his family, friends and best K9 friend, Shaggy. He is survived by two children, LaBrina Cotton and Brandon (Ashlee) Cotton, Sr; fiancee, Debra, three siblings, Robert (Susan) Cotton, Jr., Pamela Cotton and Mark (Kathy) Cotton; three grandchildren, Cody Cotton, Kylie DiCocco and Brandon Cotton, Jr.; several aunts, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, Rotterdam Junction. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 31, 2019