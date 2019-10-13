|
On Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, Brian Campion Sr. of Rotterdam, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born in Albany, NY on November 24, 1944 to the late W. Ronan and Elizabeth (Peters) Campion. He spent a wonderful childhood among cousins and friends on Manning Boulevard, learning his love of outdoors through visits to his grandmother's house and golfing and swimming at Wolferts Roost Country Club. Brian graduated from St. Joseph's and later attended Regan & Denny School. Upon graduating, he worked with his father at Campion & Sons before beginning a 23 year career at the New York State Tax Department. Perhaps his most enjoyable work was in retirement working at Indian Ladder Farms where he loved being outdoors. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the Adirondack Mountains. He loved discussing, sharing and teaching about the outdoors. He also loved the coast and mountains of New England where he took countless trips with his wife and his siblings. Brian also had a great sense of humor and loved politics and local history. Brian was predeceased by parents, W. Ronan and Elizabeth Campion and brother, Ronan Campion. He is survived by his wife, Judith Massaro; his children, Brian (Eric Hatch) of Bennington, VT, Maura (Daryl) Schauss of Ashburn, VA, John (Emily) Campion of Los Gatos, CA; grandchildren, McKenna, Kamdyn and Keeley Schauss, Nolan and Lily Campion; siblings, Penny (Frank) Casey, Lea (Paul) Collins, Kim (Tim) Haggerty, Pat (Kathy) Campion; brother-in-law, Ben (Sandy) Massaro; sister-in-law, Debra Vore; sister-in-law, Carol Campion and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Vincent's dePaul 900 Madison Ave., Albany. Services immediately following. Private burial with family at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Sean Roche of Albany and the Hospice care team. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St. Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60611, Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Rd., Lake George NY, 12845 and The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019