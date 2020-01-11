Home

Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Brian David Sherman


1951 - 2020
Brian David Sherman Obituary
Brian David Sherman, 68, died at home on January 9th, 2020. The cause was pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 25th, 1951 in Colorado Springs, CO to Stanley and Patricia Sherman. Brian graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1973 and received his Masters Degree from The University of Connecticut in 1974. On July 13, 1974 he married Gail in Plattsburgh NY. During his long career in education he worked in many different school districts. He began as an Elementary school teacher in Saratoga, he was a Vice Principal and Principal in Indian River School District, and retired as Superintendent of Schoharie School District in 2014. After retiring he acted as interim Superintendent of Schalmont School District and remained active in several education organizations and associations. Brian was an avid photographer, pilot, scuba diver, hiker, and nature lover. He is survived by his wife, Gail; his son, Alex; his daughter in law, Lisa; his brother, Bruce Sherman; his sister, Susan Nicoletti and beloved granddaughter, Evelyn. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 13th at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave, Albany NY. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Colonie, NY. Afterward, relatives and friends are welcome at the Polish Community Center, 225 Washington Ave Extension, Albany NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancan.org or The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at NPCF.us. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
