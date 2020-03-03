The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Bruce E. Maura

Bruce E. Maura Obituary
Bruce E. Maura, 71, of Mariaville, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Ellis Hospital on Saturday February 29, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Edward and Shirley (Snare) Maura. He served his country proudly in the Army from 1968-1970. Bruce as part of his service received the National Defense Service Medal and Expert Marksman Award. Bruce after the service was employed with his dad and brothers building and remodeling homes in the area. He later was employed as a carpenter for the Galesi Group here in Schenectady. With his passion for carpentry, Bruce built and loved his very own home in Mariaville. Besides carpentry, Bruce enjoyed doing yard work. He was also passionate about the family pets-Harley, Logan, Dakota and Riley. Bruce was a devoted husband and father and had a great love for family life. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Edward Maura. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Jo-Ann (Abbatiello) Maura whom he married June 26, 1971; two sons, Bryan Maura (Jennifer) of Rotterdam and Jamie Maura (Lynda) of Mariaville and one brother, Michael Maura of Rotterdam. Funeral Services for Bruce will be private. Contributions can be made in Bruce's memory to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Avenue, Albany, NY 12206. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
