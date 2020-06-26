Bruce Raymond Mallard, 70, beloved husband and father of three children passed from this life on June 21, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born in Schenectady on April 6, 1950 to Clifford and Lena (Bartolucci) Mallard and was raised on Mynderse Street with two brothers, Clifford and Jeffrey. He graduated in 1968 from Mt. Pleasant and served proudly in the United States Air Force. He was married to Grayce Martin on July 29, 1972. Their marriage was a love story like no other as they were truly devoted to each other. He was the proud father of Clint, Melissa (Shipe) and Daryl (Kara) and loving Poppa of Myles Raymond, Elaina Grayce Shipe, Evan James and Bryce Vincent Mallard. He was known for the love, care and attention he gave his family and was always willing to lend a hand. He was employed as a meat cutter at Price Chopper for 30 years. They lived in South Florida and he worked at Sam's Club. In retirement, he worked for Villa Italia in Schenectady as a delivery driver. He enjoyed this immensely as he was known for his love of sweet treats and baked goods. His daughter and daughter in law always made sure to keep him well stocked in homemade treats and baked goods. He also always made sure a loaf of Perrecas bread could be found in his bread box. He loved to watch Old Westerns and James Bond and was an avid reader, having read 24 books during the Covid crisis. He was a fan of NASCAR and a collector of memorabilia. He will be remembered in his neighborhood for walking his dog, Suzy and chatting. He could be found always washing and polishing his car. He is survived by his wife, his children, four grandchildren, his brother Jeff and companion Suzy. A calling hour will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2 p m. to 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road Colonie, NY 12205, with a service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the APF in Scotia or to the Dale Jr. Foundation in Bruce's memory.