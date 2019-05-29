Bruce T. Becker, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the comfort and warmth of his home, surrounded by the love of his family. Born to Marjorie (Rose) and Randall F. Becker, Sr, apart from attending SUNY Delhi, Bruce was a lifelong resident of Middleburgh and worked for the Middleburgh Telephone Company for nearly 48 years. He was an Eagle Scout, a former member of the Middleburgh Town Council and a member of the Schoharie County DARE Advisory Board for many years. He was also an adherent of the Middleburgh Reformed Church, manning the take-out station at its annual Ham Supper. Bruce enjoyed maintaining his home and property, traveling, sports of all kinds, NASCAR and NBA basketball in particular, long walks around the village and quiet evenings, sitting on his front porch. Bruce was predeceased by his father, Randall F. Becker, Sr; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Barbara Becker; sisters-in-law, Christine Becker and Linda Liggett. Holding his love and memory the closest are his wife, Michele (Liggett) Becker, whom he married in 1976 and was fortunate to share 42 beautiful years with; his son, Jordan Becker; his mother, Marjorie Becker; his brothers, Edmund (Kathleen Adams) Becker, Chris (Carole Mollitor) Becker; mother-in-law, Doris Liggett; brother-in-law, John Liggett; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Paul) Massaro, Kathy (Nick) Rizzo and many, many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Middleburgh Reformed Church. Bruce's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the medical personnel who treated Bruce, family for their unending support, many friends and strangers alike that reached out to Bruce with encouragement and prayers and to Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC of Middleburgh for their compassion and care. Bruce's family requests honoring his life in contributing to the Middleburgh Library, PO Box 670, Middleburgh, NY 12122 or to Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820, in lieu of floral pieces. Please visit www.coltrainfuneralhome.com to share online condolences with Bruce's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019