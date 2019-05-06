Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Brockbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan W. Brockbank


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bryan W. Brockbank Obituary
Bryan W. Brockbank, age 82 of Clifton Park passed away peacefully at home after a long illness with his loved ones by his side on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in England, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Ena Brockbank. Bryan came to the United States in 1964 and worked in the engineering field for most of his career; specializing in structural steel. He spent many years operating his own drafting business. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and grandchildren; who enjoyed his sharp wit and keen sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brockbank, daughter Allison (Christopher) Nyland, son Robert Brockbank, his sisters Mavis and Norma, grandchildren Jared, Bryan, Rachel, and Darren, and his great-grandson Xzavior. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10 at Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northeastern NY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 40, online at www.alz.org To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Download Now