Bryan W. Brockbank, age 82 of Clifton Park passed away peacefully at home after a long illness with his loved ones by his side on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in England, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Ena Brockbank. Bryan came to the United States in 1964 and worked in the engineering field for most of his career; specializing in structural steel. He spent many years operating his own drafting business. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and grandchildren; who enjoyed his sharp wit and keen sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brockbank, daughter Allison (Christopher) Nyland, son Robert Brockbank, his sisters Mavis and Norma, grandchildren Jared, Bryan, Rachel, and Darren, and his great-grandson Xzavior. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10 at Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northeastern NY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 40, online at www.alz.org To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019