|
|
Burnette Brooker "Bun", 92, of West Galway, went home January 10, 2020 from Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. She was born on March 29, 1927 in Downs, Kansas and came to New York as a bride in 1964. Bun enjoyed living her fruitful life honestly, earnestly, authentically with love, wisdom and a contagious sense of humor. She was predeceased by her "forever and beyond" husband, Carl and siblings, Chester Rypma and Lucille Mailahn. Surviving is her beloved daughter, Marilyn Abraham, brother Richard Rypma, several nieces and nephews, her BFF Leah Olendorf and her New York "Family": Roger Scott, Beth and Alan Zostautas, Ethan Chriss, Peggy Liddle, Doris Hersey, Carol Loughner and Alice LaFlamme. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West Street, Galway. A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Thomas Gregg officiating. Kindly consider a donation to a local animal shelter in loving memory of Bun Brooker.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020