C. Bradford Irvine, 64, of Pennington, NJ, Marco Island, FL, and Bolton Landing, NY, a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather passed away peacefully of natural causes on February 5th, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, he was a graduate of Niskayuna High school in 1972 , he earned his BS at SUNY Albany and went on to earn his MBA from Norwich University. Brad worked for General Electric for 33 years in a variety of progressive leadership roles in the USA and globally. In 1984, he became president of Benche Inc , a family business. A dedicated and thoughtful leader, he retired from GE in 2015 as the President of GE Technology and Trademark Licensing. Passionate about his work and colleagues, Brad thrived when collaboratively working with others through innovation and creativity, choosing to continue his creative work by partnering with visionaries in a variety of industries. After retiring in 2015, he co-founded Wise Labs, a community of experienced scientists and engineers. Brad was very active in the community of Bolton Landing, and a partner of The Algonquin Restaurant, The Lone Bull and Twin Bolton Llc. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Lake George and was a long standing member of the Lake George Club. Brad was an avid sportsman , snow skiing, boating, golfing, tennis, following the Buffalo Bills, and traveling extensively at home and abroad with his family. Brad was generous with his time and support for those in need , children and adopting dogs . Brad was predeceased by his parents John and Ann Irvine. Survived by his wife Kris; his children Bryan (Stacey), Lindsay Agudo (Matt), Daniel, Thomas and Hayley ; his sister Liz McGinnis (Randy Kaiser); his grandchildren Emma And James Agudo ; Elizabeth Irvine; and his nieces Ashley and Kelly McGinnis. Memorial donations may be made in Brad's name toDoublehranch.org The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019