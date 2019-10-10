|
C. Phyllis Cohen Levine, 90, of Albany, NY, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Schenectady, Phyllis spent her childhood years in Schaghticoke, New York. She was a registered nurse and graduated from the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Phyllis was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth and was a Life Master bridge player. She was married to Robert M. (Bob) Levine until his passing in 1992. Survivors include her children, Lori Levine and her husband, Michael Levine of Albany and Mark W. Levine and his wife, Jane Levine of Loudonville, NY. Sister of Charlotte Davidson and her husband, Bernard of Wayne, New Jersey. Grandmother of Zachary Levine of Las Vegas and Ethan Levine and his wife, Emma of Chicago. Great-grandmother of Max Levine. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Cohen. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend. Following the memorial service there will be a reception At Phyllis's request, the service of interment will be held privately at the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to a . For directions to Congregation Beth Emeth or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019