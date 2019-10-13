|
|
C. Phyllis Cohen Levine, 90 of Albany, NY died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Phyllis was married to Robert M. ( Bob) Levine until his passing in 1992. Mother of Lori Levine and her husband Michael Levine of Albany and Mark W. Levine and his wife Jane Levine of Loudonville, NY Sister of Charlotte Davidson and her husband Bernard of Wayne, NJ. Grandmother of Zachary Levine of Las Vegas and Ethan Levine and his wife Emma of Chicago. Great grandmother of Max Levine Memorial service at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Sunday, ( TODAY) October 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Immediately follow the service there will be a reception at the Temple. Memorial contributions to a . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019