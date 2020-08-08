The Right Reverend Calvert Bowie, 71, Senior Pastor of the Arbor Hill Church of God in Christ, entered his eternal rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Pastor Bowie was born in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Edward Bowie Sr and Edith Jones Bowie. Bowie attended the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in NYC where he received Christ at the young age of 10. Pastor Bowie relocated to Schenectady and joined the Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ in 1976; Reverend Bowie accepted the call the Ministry and began to preach the Gospel in September 1979. Bowie was ordained to the Ministry in 1987. Revered Bowie married First Lady Sabrina Bowie on April 8, 1995. He worked for the Dept of Energy SNR Contracts at Knolls Atomic Laboratory in Niskayuna for 36 years, retiring in 2006. In addition to his parents, Bowie was predeceased by his brothers James Bowie,Edward Bowie III, Henry Bowie, and sister Hattie Bowie. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Lady Sabrina Bowie, Kisha Bowie, Tanya Bowie, Andrea (Dwayne) Bowen, Marcia McGill (Marco), Renee Waters, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also, left to mourn are brother Johnnie Bowie of the Bronx, sisters Rosalie Hull of Stafford, VA, Jeannette (Candy) Bowie, and sister in law Dorothy Bowie. Calling hours will be held Monday, August 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, NY 12205. Interment will be Tuesday August 11 at 9am at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
for more info.