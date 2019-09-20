|
|
Calvin A. Walker, Jr., 76, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Calvin was born in Schenectady to the late Calvin And Ella Andrews Walker. He was predeceased by his daughter, Becky; one sister, Diane Thwaits; three aunts, Elsie Nadler, Pauline Andrews and Edna Rotundo; one uncle, George Andrews. He is survived by one aunt, Zelda Golden; one brother-in-law, William Thwaits and many cousins. There will be a graveside committal service Saturday, September 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens in Colonie.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019