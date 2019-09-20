Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Memory Gardens
Colonie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin A. Walker Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin A. Walker Jr. Obituary
Calvin A. Walker, Jr., 76, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Calvin was born in Schenectady to the late Calvin And Ella Andrews Walker. He was predeceased by his daughter, Becky; one sister, Diane Thwaits; three aunts, Elsie Nadler, Pauline Andrews and Edna Rotundo; one uncle, George Andrews. He is survived by one aunt, Zelda Golden; one brother-in-law, William Thwaits and many cousins. There will be a graveside committal service Saturday, September 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens in Colonie.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.