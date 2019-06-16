Candace Marie Schaperjahn (Candy Forte), 66, of Galway, NY passed June 14, 2019. Candy was born to Richard Forte and Charlotte Forte on November 1, 1952 in Glens Falls, NY. She earned her undergraduate degree from Pfeiffer College and her graduate degree from St. Rose College. She married Dennis Schaperjahn on November 28, 1987 and they lived together in Galway, NY. Together they raised two children. She was preceded in death by Charlotte Forte (mother), Richard Forte (father) and Tim Forte(brother). She leaves as her legacy two children: John Annala and his partner Walter Santos and Garrett Schaperjahn and his partner Matthew Hocutt. She also leaves to cherish her memory two sisters: Cyndi D'Angelico and Mary Vanderminden. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sisters-in-law that she loved dearly. Her children remember her as a quick witted, loving, selfless mother and friend. Candy was an English teacher at Fort Edward High School for 34 years and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. She felt educating the next generation was a gift never to be squandered. Throughout the years she taught countless young minds, who she lovingly referred to as her own children. Candy was a two-time survivor of breast cancer. Her family and closest friends remember her as someone who never complained and fought to beat both illnesses. Candy loved to travel, cook, entertain and shower her friends and family with love. Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday June 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Rite of Committal will follow the mass on Thursday at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward. The family requests that donations be made to The in her honor. The family would also like to thank all the friends and family who gave their time, energy and love during this difficult time. To view Candy's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary