Carl A. Hirt, age 93, of Phillips Street, Ballston Lake, NY, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. He was born on December 26, 1925 in Schenectady and was the son of the late Max A. and Elsie (Richards) Hirt. After graduating from high school Carl enlisted in the United States Army. He served from 1944-1946 as a member of the 69th Infantry Division and spent time stationed in Europe. Upon returning from war, Carl continued his education and earned his Bachelor of Arts in chemistry. He went on to continue a lifelong career as a chemist at GE Silicone in Waterford, NY. Carl was a devoted member of Burnt Hills United Methodist Church where he volunteered over the years in several capacities. He was a proud member of the Nominating Committee, Finance Committee, of which he was chairman, and of the famous "Fix-Its' - a group of handy volunteers that met weekly to tend to any repairs the church may be in need of. Carl lent his expertise to the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Chemistry Club and he was often found behind the plate umpiring for the local little league teams. He had an eye for photography and ran a small wedding album business. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley A (Willey). He was the devoted father of Cindy A. Reynolds (Tom), Linda A. Faulkner, Jeffrey A. Hirt (Kim) and the late Patricia A. Justin; loving grandfather to Nathan James Justin, Ryan John Justin, Kelly Ann McKenney, Christine Margaret (McKenney) Armstrong (John), Danielle Marie Hirt, and Jonathan Carl Hirt. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 12 (noon) at the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Saratoga Road (Route 50), Burnt Hills, NY 12027. Entombment will be private with military honors at Schenectady Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a donation in Carl's memory may make a memorial contribution to the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Carl's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary