Carl A. Napolitana, Jr., 65, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019 after being stricken. Carl was born in Schenectady a son of the late Carl and Teresa Castelli Napolitana. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty Schreiter Napolitana; sons Christopher Napolitana and Joseph J. Picardi; granddaughter, Cara Napolitana and his brother, James Napolitana. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by a service. Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Carl's memory in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019