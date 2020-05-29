Carl F. Leo passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21st, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, FL. He was 70 years old. Born on October 31st, 1949, to the late Anthony and Doris Leo. Carl retired from Tryon Secure Center in 2007. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds of golf with his friends at the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course and The Landings Golf Course in Fort Myers, FL. He also enjoyed many happy hours playing cards with family and friends. He was often heard to say that he "hit the jackpot" when it came to family, friends, and the good life he enjoyed. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Mary. They were married on July 24, 1970. He is also survived by his beloved daughter, Andrea, and grandchildren, Rio and Kenneth of Hopewell Junction, NY, and his siblings, Ron (Barb) Leo of Gloversville, NY, Rick (Corrine) Leo of Amsterdam, NY, Anthony (Bill Goodman) Leo of Pownal, VT, Janice (Bill) Blodgett of Gloversville, NY, and Christine Leo of Johnstown, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to have a gathering. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623."
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 29, 2020.