Carl H. Johnson, 92, of Clifton Park, died December 14th in Winter Haven, Florida. There will be no formal services for Carl at this time. A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends this coming summer. Carl was born June 24, 1927 in Clifton Park, NY to Henry and Ella (Hatlee) Johnson. He was married to Doris (Fawthrop) Johnson and they just celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in September. He was the last surviving sibling of the 6 Johnson children, Alice Jackson, James Johnson, Richard Johnson, Elsie Brown and Dorothy Middleton. He had two daughters, Karen Polnak (Mark) and the late Darlene Smitkin (Jason). Four Grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Chad Hutchins, Jessica Furlow (Kim), Jennifer Smitkin (Chad Dorrough) and Jason Smitkin (Erika). Two great granddaughters Madison Dorrough and Makenna Smitkin. He also had 2 step grandsons and their families as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Carl served in the US Navy and was a World War II veteran. He also retired from the Federal Government with over 40 years of service. Carl and Doris loved to travel, spend summers at their camp on Sacandaga Lake and in the recent years spent winters at their home in Winter Haven, Florida. But Carl's greatest love was for his Family. He was the quiet support and love we all needed in our family. His smile would light up a room. Never complained about anything and just always said "better days are coming". He had a quick wit and sense of humor that no one could beat. He loved us all wholeheartedly and he will be missed forever!
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020