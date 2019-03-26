Carl H. Steinberg passed away in Coos Bay, Oregon on March 9th, 2019. Carl was born in Schenectady, New York to Fritz and Emile Steinberg. Carl graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1951. After serving his country in the United States Army, Carl returned to Schenectady and worked in a variety of trades. He was a meat cutter, a toy salesman, delivered freight, operated a Christmas tree business, worked in Sales and circulation for both the Gazette and the Times Union, and owned a Farm outside of Altamont. Carl married Susann Winne in 1956 and their only son Karl Steinberg was born in 1968. Carl was a Mason and was active in the lodge. Carl liked to play pinochle and he always enjoyed having a good meal at one of the local family owned restaurants in the Schenectady area. Carl and his family moved to Montana in 1977 were he owned and operated a lumberyard. Due to medical issues Carl retired in 1997 and left Montana to be closer to his family. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Kurt and Harry; and his aunt, Margret. He is survived by his son, Karl and daughter-in-law, Terri of Antioch, CA and his former wife and lifelong friend, Susann Steinberg of Coos Bay, Oregon. Per his wishes, no service will be held. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be laid to rest at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Schenectady. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary