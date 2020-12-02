Carl James Cusano, 91, of Rosa Road, entered into eternal life at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Carl was born in Schenectady on March 28, 1929 the son of the late Joseph and Maria Giusto Cusano. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School, class of 1947. He was employed as a steamfitter at General Electric Co for 42 years, retiring in 1992. He was a next door neighbor and communicant of St Kateri Tekakwitha Church. Carl was very resourceful and he could repair anything! He was a fixture at Peter Pause Restaurant where you could find him any day holding court. On July 18, 1959, Carl married Michelina Martone and shared a very contented life together until her passing on March 12, 2008. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Maria on August 19, 1999; his daughter-in-law, Angela on October 31, 2014; and his brothers, Joseph and Dominic Cusano. Carl is survived by his adoring children, Carl Joseph Cusano of Schenectady and Michelle Cusano of Niskayuna; grandchildren, Christina and her husband Scott Manning and Mark Cusano and his fiancée Adelina Maksuti; many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Services Friday December 4 at 8 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union at No Jay followed by a Mass at St Kateri Tekakwitha, Rosa Road, at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at St John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing is required. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's honor to St Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, 12309. Online condolences can be made at rossiditorofuneralhome.com
