Carl James Cusano, 91, of Rosa Road, entered into eternal life at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Services Friday December 4 at 8 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union at No Jay followed by a Mass at St Kateri Tekakwitha, Rosa Road, at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at St John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing is required. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's honor to St Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, 12309. Online condolences can be made at rossiditorofuneralhome.com
.