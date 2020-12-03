1/1
Carl James Cusano
Carl James Cusano, 91, of Rosa Road, entered into eternal life at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Services Friday December 4 at 8 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union at No Jay followed by a Mass at St Kateri Tekakwitha, Rosa Road, at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at St John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing is required. Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's honor to St Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, 12309. Online condolences can be made at rossiditorofuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
DEC
4
Service
08:00 AM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St Kateri Tekakwitha
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Oh Papa Cusano, You are now with your beautiful Michelina and my sweet friend Maria. I'm sure it's a joyous reunion. Michelle and Carl I'm here for you if you need me. You know I love your whole family. Kelley
Kelley Mango
Friend
