April 12th, 1967 - April 10th, 2020 - Carl J VanPatten, Sr, 52 of Edgewater, Florida passed away April 10th, 2020. He was born April 12th, 1967 in Little Falls, NY to Faith Goyette and the late Carl Roger VanPatten. He attended Canajoharie High School in Canajoharie, NY. Carl was married to LiQuita VanPatten on January 20th, 2018. Carl was an avid billiards player playing in the US Amateurs and on Las Vegas National teams representing APA, VNEA and BCA Leagues. He worked in the automotive industry for over 20 years and while living in New York he also was part of a Car Racing team. He is survived by his wife, LiQuita, his mother Faith Goyette (Joe), his sister Melinda Harvey; his sons Carl "CJ" VanPatten, Jr, Alexander VanPatten and Justice Peddle; step-sons Stephen Bradley, Aleczandor Bradley and Kendall Bradley; Granddaughter Skylynn VanPatten, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and lifelong friends. Carl was preceded in death by his father Carl Roger VanPatten and his grandparents Homer & Laura LaPierre and Roger & Thelma VanPatten. Memorial Services to be held in Edgewater, Fl and Canajoharie, NY.



