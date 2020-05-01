Carl Jeffrey VanPatten
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 12th, 1967 - April 10th, 2020 - Carl J VanPatten, Sr, 52 of Edgewater, Florida passed away April 10th, 2020. He was born April 12th, 1967 in Little Falls, NY to Faith Goyette and the late Carl Roger VanPatten. He attended Canajoharie High School in Canajoharie, NY. Carl was married to LiQuita VanPatten on January 20th, 2018. Carl was an avid billiards player playing in the US Amateurs and on Las Vegas National teams representing APA, VNEA and BCA Leagues. He worked in the automotive industry for over 20 years and while living in New York he also was part of a Car Racing team. He is survived by his wife, LiQuita, his mother Faith Goyette (Joe), his sister Melinda Harvey; his sons Carl "CJ" VanPatten, Jr, Alexander VanPatten and Justice Peddle; step-sons Stephen Bradley, Aleczandor Bradley and Kendall Bradley; Granddaughter Skylynn VanPatten, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and lifelong friends. Carl was preceded in death by his father Carl Roger VanPatten and his grandparents Homer & Laura LaPierre and Roger & Thelma VanPatten. Memorial Services to be held in Edgewater, Fl and Canajoharie, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
4 entries
I what is a classmate of Carl in Canajoharie my name is Mark Partridge I live in Groveland Florida so sorry to hear of your loss !
Mark
Classmate
Carl Jeffrey, Your time here on earth has now come to an end, but your life in heaven has just begun. You have been loved by so many people and have blessed so many as well. I will always cherish being your aunt and all the memories we had together growing up. I am so glad that I got to hug you one last time in January. You will be missed. Please give all of our loved ones a big hug and you are now an angel watching over many of us. I love you and miss you my dear nephew. Aunt Karen and Uncle Allan
Karen Polmateer
Family
My big brother ... I miss you more then words can say. This has been more difficult then I could have imagined. As you sit in heaven and look down know I got things for ya here !! Sit with dad and enjoy and Ill take care of mom.. I will forever miss you and wish you were here . Love ya ...sis
Melinda
Sister
Carl was an amazing man. Wonderful sense of humor and awesome poolplayer. The love he showed to family and friends was beyond compare. We will surely miss this great man.
Joyce Burnsed
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved