Carl Joseph Crow, age 80, died of a heart attack, on June 26th, 2020. Born in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Clem and Amelia Crow. He came to Schenectady when he was 5 years old and moved to Honolulu when he was 35. Carl had a passion for all sports, played football, baseball and wrestled. He was an avid Fantasy Football player. He loved kids and animals including his birds and cats. He was an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Air National Guard. He was a wonderful musician, playing bass and singing in several bands. He had a great sense of humor and the kids often described him as a "jokester". He will forever be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh. He is survived by his four brothers, Clem (Evelyn, Honolulu), Joe (Jacqueline, Michigan), Warren (Lea, Glenville), Henry (Karen, Charlton), and many nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences: BeyondTheDash.com
