Carl P. Haff, 76, of Perth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Nathan Littauer Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on the family farm in Tyrone, NY, the son of Floyd and Mary (Skorusa) Haff and was a graduate of Dundee High School and Alfred State. He spent his adult life working in the dairy industry, retiring in 2009 as a salesman with Meadowbrook Dairy in Syracuse. Carl lit up any room he walked into with his smile, beautiful personality, and his love of people. He could enter a room full of strangers and leave with a room full of new friends. Carl enjoyed spending time with the Perth Seniors playing cards and going on trips with his friends there. He enjoyed gardening as he brightened the world with his flowers. Carl loved the Saratoga Racetrack and Casino. Mostly, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Howard. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Banfield) Haff, whom he married on May 14, 1966; three children, Deborah (Fred) Colabello of Hagaman, John (Pam) Haff of Burnt Hills, and Lori (Greg) Gilbert of Huntersville, NC; three brothers, Floyd (Geri) Haff of Davenport, FL, Richard (Nadine) Haff of St. Lees Summit, MO, and Robert (Joan) Haff of Naples, FL; a sister, Jane (Paul) Herger of High Point, NC; five grandchildren, Dr. Kathleen (Matt) Farry-Leggiero, Courtney and Allyson Haff, Bryce and Blake Gilbert; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the current health situation, services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Perth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095. The family would like to thank the 3rd Floor Nursing Staff at Nathan Littauer Hospital for their loving hands and hearts.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 23, 2020.