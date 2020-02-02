Home

Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
Carl R. Swenson, 65, passed away peacefully on his birthday with his family by his side, January 24, 2020. Carl was born in Albany son of the late Kenneth Swenson and Ann Travis. He had worked many years for the Freihofer Baking Co. He enjoyed hand ball, horse racing and other outdoor activities including running in the Freihofer 5K Run. Survivors include his children, Carl (Linda), Jessica, Travis (Andrea), and Justin; grandchildren, Carl, Alanna and TJ; and six siblings. He was predeceased by two siblings. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Saturday, February 8th starting at 1 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
