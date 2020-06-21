Carl V. Cerniglia, 82, passed away on June 18, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5-8pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY 12189. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 am at the funeral home. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to Joanne Cerniglia. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 21, 2020.