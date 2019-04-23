|
365 days, 8760 hours since we last touched, kissed and held you How is this possible? There's been a million times we've needed you, A million times we've cried. 1 year without you and life will never be the same We miss your laugh, smile, wittiness and unconditional love We miss your daily phone calls and hearing your voice We are forever changed without you, Ma. Thank you for all the years of sacrificing for us. We will miss you every day, for the rest of our lives. Forever our Guardian Angel.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019