Carleton L. Truax, 83, of North Main Street, Mayfield passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville. He was born in Warnerville, NY on February 26, 1937 a son of Carleton and Regina King Truax and was educated in Richmondville. Carl lived in Boston, MA before returning to Cobleskill. He lived in Hurley for twenty-eight years and moved to Mayfield in 2005. Mr. Truax was employed as a chef at the SkyTop Steakhouse in Kingston and later as a cook at the Hudson Valley Nursing Center in Highland, NY, retiring in 2005. Carl was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of the Adirondack Baptist Church and the VFW in Hurley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Sherwin Truax. Survivors include his wife, Martha Schaffer Truax, whom he married on April 26, 1963; a son, William (Laura) Truax of Lake Katrine, NY; a brother, Sheldon (Patricia) Truax of Herkimer; a grandson, Ryan T. Truax; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, private services will be held for the family. Burial will be in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adirondack Baptist Church or to in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020