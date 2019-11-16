|
Carlton N. Pott, II, was taken into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 13th, 2019. Born December 22nd, 1938, Fayetteville, NC, to the late Carlton N. Pott and Nettie (Shay) Pott, and they nicknamed him "Skip". He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School 1957, enrolled in Union College and obtained his Bachelor of Science 1961, attended Albany Law School graduated 1965. Admitted to New York State Bar that year and began practice as an associate with Maynard, O'Connor & Smith. Became a partner and then managing partner, leaving the practice in 1995 to open his own firm employing an associate, two of-counsel attorneys, and paralegals. In 2008, Skip opened a solo practice moving the office home in 2010. Loving the law and not yet ready to retire, he left private practice to join the R. A. Fuerst Law Group, Latham, earlier this year. Skip also served as Town Attorney for the Town of Ballston until 2008. Skip offered wise counsel forged in prayer and personal integrity. His word was his bond. He was a member of the American, New York State, and Schenectady Bar Associations, and served on the boards of Ellis Hospital Foundation, Ingersoll Memorial Home, Schenectady Christian School, the Operations Board of First Presbyterian Church. He volunteered in 4-H and church youth programs, and led weekly Bible studies in his home. In 1977, Skip and his wife purchased and painstakingly restored their home, Brookdale Farm. He was an avid bow and gun hunter and trout fisherman. Yet, he counted all this as loss for the surpassing gain of knowing Jesus as his Lord and Saviour. Predeceased by his dad, mom, brother, Homer Pott and sister, Diane (Pott) Donahue. Survived by his wife, Joan (Price) Pott, his three children, Christine Foley (Dennis), Jared Pott (Melissa), and Kerith Pott; two granddaughters, Leah and Kayla Pott; three nieces, two nephews, brother-in-law, Jay Price and sister-in-law, Carole Holmes Price. The family thanks Dr. John Pezzulo and Saratoga County Hospice for their loving, compassionate care. Calling hours: Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of Skip's life at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 209 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12305. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church; City Mission of Schenectady; or Community Hospice of Saratoga County. Arrangements have been placed in the loving, capable hands of Larry Noyes, DeMarco Stone Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared at DeMarco-StoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019