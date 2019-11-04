|
Carmasina (Sena) Medei, 89 passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. Sena was born to the late William and Philomena Parchetta in Westfield, NJ on January 10, 1930. She and her family moved to Schenectady, NY when was a little girl. Sena graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. After high school Sena worked for General Electric in Schenectady as secretary. She worked there up until she married our father, John Medei of Schenectady on June 15, 1952 where they began to raise a family of three boys. Sena was an extremely caring woman who was devoted to her husband and children. She loved and adored her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and God-children. In 1965 Sena and her family moved to Charlton, NY where she enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and crocheting. Later on Sena went back to work at GE's Research & Development Center in Schenectady where she forged new life-long friendships. She was one of the most giving human beings God put on this earth. Sena and John enjoyed life-long friendships with people of all ages. Sena was known for her absolutely delicious cooking (Italian of course) and maintaining a home cleaner than most operating rooms. No one ever went hungry and even if a friend or family member just popped in for a visit she would feed you and enjoy lively conversation with you. If you were under the weather she would take care of you and, of course bring over food that she cooked with love. Sena was adored by all who knew and loved her. She was a lady through and through. Sena is survived by her children, Alan Medei, William Medei and Ken (Shelly) Medei and her grandson, Jonathon Medei. Sena was predeceased her husband, John Medei and her grandson Randall Medei. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6 beginning at 11a.m. at Davis Seawinds Funeral Home located at 560 Montreal Avenue, Melbourne, FL. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a memory may do so on Sena's memorial page at www.davisseawinds.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019