Carmela Iorio Pidgeon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela Iorio Pidgeon, 97, entered into the arms of The Lord on May 5, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Carmela was born in Pietramelara, Province of Caserta, Italy, a daughter of the late Peter and Maria Natale Iorio. She immigrated to America with her family at the age of 6 and was educated in Schenectady Schools. She worked for the General Electric; Kresge's and retired from Campbell Plastics after 30 years of service. Considered the matriarch of the family, Carmela was a loving, devoted and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. Carmela loved to cook, feed her loved ones and cherished family gatherings. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace and the DAV Auxiliary. Carmela married her beloved husband Anthony on April 14, 1946, together they celebrated 53 years until his passing on April 15, 1999. She was also predeceased by her loving son, Robert M. Pidgeon; siblings Josephine Iorio, Josephine (Kenneth) Kellogg and Antoinette (Henry) Peck. Devoted to and survived by are Carmela's son, Peter Pidgeon, daughter-in-law, Kathy Pidgeon, granddaughters, Jessica Pidgeon and Caitlyn Pidgeon, great granddaughter, Gianna Orsini, cherished niece, Kathy (John) LaPointe, as well as several other nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. At these unprecedented times, your empathy and compassion are greatly appreciated by the Pidgeon family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
St. John the Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved