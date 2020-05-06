Carmela Iorio Pidgeon, 97, entered into the arms of The Lord on May 5, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Carmela was born in Pietramelara, Province of Caserta, Italy, a daughter of the late Peter and Maria Natale Iorio. She immigrated to America with her family at the age of 6 and was educated in Schenectady Schools. She worked for the General Electric; Kresge's and retired from Campbell Plastics after 30 years of service. Considered the matriarch of the family, Carmela was a loving, devoted and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. Carmela loved to cook, feed her loved ones and cherished family gatherings. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace and the DAV Auxiliary. Carmela married her beloved husband Anthony on April 14, 1946, together they celebrated 53 years until his passing on April 15, 1999. She was also predeceased by her loving son, Robert M. Pidgeon; siblings Josephine Iorio, Josephine (Kenneth) Kellogg and Antoinette (Henry) Peck. Devoted to and survived by are Carmela's son, Peter Pidgeon, daughter-in-law, Kathy Pidgeon, granddaughters, Jessica Pidgeon and Caitlyn Pidgeon, great granddaughter, Gianna Orsini, cherished niece, Kathy (John) LaPointe, as well as several other nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. At these unprecedented times, your empathy and compassion are greatly appreciated by the Pidgeon family.





