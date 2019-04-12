Carmela M. Ragozzino, 83, entered into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, after a brief illness. Carmela was born in Schenectady on November 26, 1935 a daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Pulcinella Ruggiero. She was a 1954 graduate of Nott Terrace High School. Carmela worked at Ellis Hospital and in later years for the Schenectady City School District. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She cherished the time spent with her family especially her treasured grandchildren. Carmela loved the Christmas Season, playing the piano and swimming. As a loving Christian, Carmela was a member of Abounding Grace Christian Church. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael Ragozzino, Jr. whom she married on August 25, 1957 until his death on February 27, 1993; a sister Rita Donahue; brothers, Dominick Ruggiero and Gaylord Scheffer. Left to cherish her memory is her chil- dren, Michael (Julie) Ragozzino, of Guilderland and Lynn Ragozzino, of Schenectady; adoring grandchildren, Dr. Rachael Ragozzino and Andrew Ragozzino; brother, Richard A. Ruggiero; sisters-in-law, Mary (Floyd) Simone, Elsie Scheffer and brother-in-law, Pat (Deborah) Ragozzino, many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 8 p.m., with Pastor Jay Stillinger, officiating. A Gathering at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home will begin on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Carmela's memory to Abounding Grace Christian Church, 3060 Hamburg Street, Schenectady, NY 12303. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary