Mrs. Carmela Montarello, 96, died Wednesday morning, July 24th at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after a brief illness. Born in Mechanicville, April 9, 1923, daughter of the late Frank and Laura DePaul, she grew up and was educated in the local school district. A seamstress, Carmela worked in the textile industry in Troy for many years. She had also been a cafeteria aide in the Troy School District, and was a parishioner and cook for some years at St. Augustine Parish in Lansingburgh. Crocheting, knitting and taking care of her immaculate home, she proudly cooked for family and friends. Carmela loved the many family gatherings of her sister Gilda's family, where they treated her as another Mother. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Jerry Montarello in 1985. Survivors include her beloved son and wife Joseph and Ann Montarello of Niskayuna, adored granddaughters, Lindsey Montarello and Jacqueline DiVietro, along with nieces, nephews and their large families. Carmela was also predeceased by her sisters, Gilda Fruci and Jennie Fusco and brothers, Dominick, Samuel, Salvadore and Joseph DePaul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville on Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Community Hospice in loving memory of Carmela Montarello. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 25, 2019