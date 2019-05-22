Carmela T. Greppo, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019. Carmela was born in Watervliet, NY on March 29, 1923, the daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette (Iovino) Renna. She was also predeceased by her husband, Louis Greppo and her companion of many years, Carmen Ciotoli. Often acknowledged for her very successful Avon business, winning many recognitions and awards, she had a loyal customer base that became close friends and visited her often. Her door was always open and her home filled with homemade food and baked goods, no one left with an empty stomach or without a bag of Avon products. Famous for her homemade pizza, bread and Italian pastries, Carmela's home was always filled with loved ones and was the gathering place for many family parties and holidays. Carmela was also predeceased by her brothers, Dr. P. Joseph Renna and Anthony Renna; her sister, Frances Brehm; brother-in-law, Albert Raymond and sister-in-law, Gladys Renna. She is survived by her sister, Teresa Raymond; sister-in-law, Antoinette Renna; her children, Frank (Denise) Greppo, Louis (Linda) Greppo, Michael (Dorothy) Greppo and Mary (Michael) Gabriele, was a loving "Grandma Mama" to Kelly (Eric) Donovan, Eric Greppo, Erica (Jacob) Warhaftig, Brian (Jade) Greppo, Jordan (Jenessa) Gabriele, Matthew (Jennifer) Greppo, Michaela (Michael DiGiacomo) Gabriele and Maxwell Greppo; along with seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Glendale Nursing Home for their loving care of our mother. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. The family requests memorial donations be made in Carmela's memory to the Glendale Nursing Home Auxiliary or Resident Council, 59 Hetcheltown Rd., Glenville, NY 12302. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 22, 2019