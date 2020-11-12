It is with profound sadness we announce Carmella "Carm" Attanasio Miller, age 74, passed away peacefully at her daughters home on Nov. 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 26th 1946 to John "Shammy" Attanasio and Mary Pasquarella. She married her love William (Bill) Miller, in August of 1986. Carmella was a dedicated grandmother, mother, wife, sister, and friend. She was a giving and caring person and often put other's needs before her own. Until her health condition made it impossible, Carmella led an active life. She was an excellent seamstress and many people sought out her services. She was an avid bingo player and very much enjoyed frequenting the casinos. Carmella enjoyed her last years traveling to her second home in Jensen Beach, Florida in which she shared with her late husband. Her last days were surrounded by family and sharing special moments. Carmella is survived by her daughters; Nicki (Bruce) Stoddard, and Maria (Joe) Gage, her grandchildren; Alisha Hanzalik, Jessica Stoddard, Jason Gage, and Michael Gage, her Step-Children; Kristine (John) Tommasone, William "Bill" (Corrine) Miller, and Sandy (John) Daunais, her step-grandchildren; Danielle Tommasone, Nicole Cappiello, Kayla Godlewski, Billy Miller, Britney Daunais, and Jami Daunais, three great-grandchildren, her brother, John (Judy) Attanasio, David (Carla) Gazzillo, who was like a brother to her and Barbara Adams King (Gary), who was like a sister to her and her lifelong best friend and sister MaryAnne (Bob) Zimmer. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, her parents, John and Mary and her beloved brother, Anthony. Friends are invited to share their memories of Carm with her family during visitation on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306 between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at DeMarco-Stone at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 14, 2020 burial will follow at the St. Cyril Cemetery in Rotterdam. In memory of Carmella, contributions can be made to the Tyler DeMarco Foundation. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
