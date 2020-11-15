Carmella Muscatiello, formerly of Rotterdam, New York, peacefully passed into eternal life on November 9, 2020. She was 100 and a half years old. Carmella was born on May 20, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Oneonta, New York, where she lived with her parents, Matteo and Pasqualina Manti, and her brother Pasquale (Patrick) Manti. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Muscatiello until his death in 1969. She graduated with high honors from Oneonta High School. Carmella loved life, God and her family. She loved to sing, dance, listen to music, play and watch sports, go to the movies, tutor young children, cook (especially Italian meals), laugh, spend time with friends, travel and just enjoy life. She was an active member of Saint Madeleine Sophie Church, where she volunteered for countless activities and sang with the choir. She was also a member of The Christ Child Society and Faith Formation Group at St. Madeleine's. Carmella sang with the Melodears in Schenectady and was a volunteer for election polling and many other community activities. She worked at the Carl Company in Rotterdam, and for many years was a receptionist and administrative assistant for Dr. John Shields of Schenectady. Carmella will best be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her children Elizabeth, Neil, Anthony and Martin, daughters-in-law Maureen, Mary Frances and Maxine, grandchildren Lisa, Neil Anthony, Mark, Andria, Jennifer, Matthew, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Mariesa and their spouses, great grandchildren Amy, Anna, Anthony, Madeline, Genevieve, Henrik, William and Avery and great great grandchildren Ava and Alex. May she rest in peace forever. The family would like to thank Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they provided Carmella. Donations in loving memory of Carmella can be made to Saint Madeleine Sophie Church or Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a celebration of Carmella's life to be held in the future. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
