Carmella Radliff Schwind
Carmella Radliff Schwind, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY with a Christian Mass following at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Interment will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Schenectady. Carmella's full obituary will be in tomorrow's edition of The Daily Gazette.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
