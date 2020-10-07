Carmella Radliff Schwind, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY with a Christian Mass following at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Interment will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Schenectady. Carmella's full obituary will be in tomorrow's edition of The Daily Gazette.



