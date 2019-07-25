Carmen D. Napolitano, 81, a resident of Prospect Street, Bennington, VT, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Bennington. He was born in Schenectady, New York July 16, 1938. He was the son of the late Dominick and Elizabeth (Mauriello) Napolitano. He received his early education in Schenectady and after moving to Bennington he attended and graduated from Saint Francis de Sales Academy. In 1957 Carmen graduated from Bennington High School and in 1959 he graduated from St. Joseph's Business College. For six years he served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married the former Joanna Wright on October 3, 1959 at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Bennington. Carmen was employed at several local Bennington businesses. Later Carmen owned and operated a restaurant known as Napolitano's Pizzeria in North Adams, Mass. At the age of 70 Carmen opened his own Black Car business called Carmen's Car Service. He loved driving his clients and the people loved him. Carmen was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include, Joanna Napolitano of Bennington, VT. A son, Carmen Napolitano III of Manchester, VT and a daughter, Lisa Napolitano Gagnon and her husband Scott of Williston, VT. A brother, Frank Napolitano and his wife, Valerie of Pittsfield, MA; one grandson, Spencer Lane Napolitano of Niskayuna, New York; a nephew, Craig Napolitano, M.D. and his wife Daniella of Worcester, MA; an uncle, Anthony Napolitano and his wife, Rose, Bennington, VT and a uncle Nicholas Mauriello and wife, Marge of Smyrna Beach, FL. Carmen also had two very close and dear friends, Michelle Gagnon and Kumar Mukesh; he though of them as a daughter and son. Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A prayer service will be offered at the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. The burial will follow in the family lot at Saint John's Cemetery in North Bennington, VT. If friends desire contributions in memory of Carmen Napolitano may be made to The or through the offices of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 25, 2019