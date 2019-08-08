Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona
Rotterdam Junction, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Bucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen G. Bucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen G. Bucci Obituary
Carmen G. Bucci, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Amsterdam, NY to Charles Bucci and Beatrice Horton Bucci. He was married to Marianne Nardi Bucci. They have been happily married for 56 years. Carmen attended Scotia-Glenville High School where he graduated with the class of 1959. He would then go on to attend Royal Barber School. He married Marianne in 1963. He then worked as a Layout Man at G.E. in Schenectady for many years until he retired. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for Hoffman's Fire Department as well as a member of St. Margaret of Cortona, in Rotterdam Junction for many years. He enjoyed going out for breakfast every Wednesday morning with his retired friends who also worked at G.E. He loved spending time with his grandsons, building various things, working with wood, watching John Wayne movies, drawing and cooking. He had a great sense of humor and was well known by family and friends for being a prankster. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Marianne; his daughter Michele Bucci-Doane; his grandsons: Michael and Joseph Doane; his brothers-in-law, Louis Pangburn and Richard Nardi Sr. (Lynn); and many other loving relatives and dear friends. He now joins in eternal life with his parents, Charles and Beatrice Bucci; his son, Thomas Michael Bucci; his daughter, JoAnne Marie Bucci; and his sister, MaryLynn Pangburn. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Carmen on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave, Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Cortona in Rotterdam Junction. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Carmen's name to St. Margaret of Cortona Church, Rotterdam Junction, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or to a charity of your choosing. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now