Carmen G. Bucci, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Amsterdam, NY to Charles Bucci and Beatrice Horton Bucci. He was married to Marianne Nardi Bucci. They have been happily married for 56 years. Carmen attended Scotia-Glenville High School where he graduated with the class of 1959. He would then go on to attend Royal Barber School. He married Marianne in 1963. He then worked as a Layout Man at G.E. in Schenectady for many years until he retired. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for Hoffman's Fire Department as well as a member of St. Margaret of Cortona, in Rotterdam Junction for many years. He enjoyed going out for breakfast every Wednesday morning with his retired friends who also worked at G.E. He loved spending time with his grandsons, building various things, working with wood, watching John Wayne movies, drawing and cooking. He had a great sense of humor and was well known by family and friends for being a prankster. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Marianne; his daughter Michele Bucci-Doane; his grandsons: Michael and Joseph Doane; his brothers-in-law, Louis Pangburn and Richard Nardi Sr. (Lynn); and many other loving relatives and dear friends. He now joins in eternal life with his parents, Charles and Beatrice Bucci; his son, Thomas Michael Bucci; his daughter, JoAnne Marie Bucci; and his sister, MaryLynn Pangburn. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Carmen on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave, Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Cortona in Rotterdam Junction. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Carmen's name to St. Margaret of Cortona Church, Rotterdam Junction, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or to a charity of your choosing. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019