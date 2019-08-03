|
Carmine Pallotolo, 88, woke up in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Carmine a son of the late Carmine and Angelina Ruggiero Pallotolo was born in Schenectady and graduated from Nott Terrace High School. He honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. With a strong work ethic, Carmine began his career with ALCO, George Gullotte Construction Co., NYS Department of OGS and retired from the City of Schenectady in 1996 after 35 years of service. Carmine was an avid bowler, Yankees and Giants fan. He was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish on Rosa Road. Carmine was selfless man, loyal to his family, friends, community and faith. He was predeceased by his siblings, Jennie Monda, Virginia Monda, Florence Pallotolo, Suzanne DeBonis, Alice Pfaffenbach, Rose Goodman, James, Anthony and Samuel Pallotolo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 joyful years, Maria Anna, 'Molly' DiCocco Pallotolo; loving children, Carmine (Donna) Pal- lotolo, Joseph (Toni) Pallotolo, Diane (Matthew) Butrym and Gina (Michael) Diemer; grandchildren, Jaime Pallotolo, Josh Scranton and Shawn and Kevin Zenner, Ashley and Matthew (Ansley O'Keefe) Butrym, Michael Diemer, Jr. and Marissa Diemer; great-grandchildren, Jordan Scranton, Josiah Yhap, Joseph, Dane and Deserie and Mariah Zenner; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 8 a.m. on Monday from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, and then to St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place where a Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. Memorial contributions in Carmine's memory to at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019