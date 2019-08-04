|
|
Carmine Pallotolo, 88, woke up in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Services will be held at 8 a.m. on Monday from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, and then to St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place where a Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. Memorial contributions in Carmine's memory to at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019